ntt-data-opens-new-office-in-athens

NTT Data, the sixth largest IT services provider in the world, said on Tuesday it was planning to recruit a total of 400 people for a new office in Athens.

As the Tokyo-based company said in a statement: “In recent years, Greece has proved to be an outstanding operational base for major technology companies, which have entered the market to complement and extend their operations in Europe, mainly thanks to the availability of excellent IT talent and highly skilled people. NTT Data believes Greece is a source of real added value to its business, while further demonstrating its commitment to young talent worldwide. The company aims to seek out great young talent, to invest in their training and development, to bring them into large-scale strategic projects, while also partnering on original research with major universities.”

The Athens office, it said, “will also contribute to Greek market development, helping in post-Covid economic recovery, while also creating added value in digitization services delivered internationally, with Greece as an important international base.”

Plans include hiring over 100 employees this year and over 400 by 2026, on a flexible working model that will offer opportunities for employees to work on international projects.