Staikouras attending IMF and World Bank summits

Finance Minister Christos Staikouras is participating remotely in the 2022 Spring Meetings of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank Group (WBG) that are taking place this week through Easter Sunday (April 18-24).

On Tuesday, Staikouras attended the workshop of the Coalition of Finance Ministers for Climate Action, of which Greece has been a regular member for the last three years.

On Thursday, the Greek minister will attend the International Monetary & Financial Committee’s (IMFC) assembly meeting, and also the ministerial conference of the Financial Action Task Force (FATF), the global money laundering and terrorist financing watchdog.

