Electric cars delivered to private owners on Astypalaia

The electrification of Astypalaia is picking up speed: The Volkswagen Group has delivered the first electric cars to private customers on the Dodecanese island: an ID.3 Pure, an ID.4 and an e-up!, as well as a Seat MO eScooter 125.

As a result, the e-fleet on Astypalaia is growing further, after the local authorities started using electric vehicles last year.

The “Smart & Sustainable Island” project is a joint initiative by Volkswagen and the Greek government.

Astypalaia will be converted into an island where mobility will be smart and sustainable, and the energy system will be completely renewed.

