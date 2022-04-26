Title deeds after purchase of land encroached on over 40 years ago

A Finance Ministry bill likely to reach Parliament by the end of May will allow holders of encroached property for more than 40 years to buy it from the state and obtain legal title deeds.

The right to acquisition of encroached land will not concern everyone, as there will be specific conditions that should be fulfilled.

Those who encroached on public property after 1980 will be removed and possibly face fines too.

The bill, which is in its final processing, will be presented to the cabinet soon, before heading to Parliament.

It will also offer long-overdue title deeds for land conceded to refugees from Asia Minor some 100 years ago.