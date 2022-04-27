Hotels in Cyprus hope for improved season

Cypriot hoteliers are hoping that the levels of tourism observed during the Easter holidays will continue, so that this year proves to be better than the last, Director General of the Cyprus Hotel Association Philokypros Roussounides said on Tuesday.

He told the Cyprus News Agency there had mainly been tourism activity in the Paphos district and mountainous areas in April. He added that bookings, on average, in these areas are on track to reach 50% of capacity this month, while occupation levels during Easter Week were at around 60%.

Roussounides said hotel bookings were lower in other districts including Larnaca and Limassol.

Tourism arrivals are expected to gradually increase as the weather becomes warmer.

There was almost no tourism traffic in the first half of last year due to coronavirus restrictions. “Compared with the first half of 2021, I think we are at a better level, and we hope this trend will continue in the coming months so we can achieve our goal this year, which is none other than having a better year than the previous one,” Roussounides said.

The head of the Paphos Hotels Association, Thanos Michaelides, said that hotel bookings reached 60% of capacity, with more British and local tourists during the Easter holidays. Other foreign visitors came mainly from Poland, Germany and Israel.

As of April 22, the coronavirus SafePass system no longer applies to outdoor dining and entertainment venues, and the capacity limit for social gatherings in restaurants and private homes has also been removed.

Meanwhile, Cyprus’ Deputy Ministry of Tourism is on Wednesday launching hiking and nature activities, including tours led by experienced guides.

“The selected trails wind their way through sprawling forests and plains, breathtaking hills, astounding terrain, colorful villages, captivating shorelines and lush meadows. This program is suitable for experienced hikers and enthusiasts,” a press release published on the Heartland of Legends website says.

Most of the trails are rated as having “high difficulty” and have great elevation changes; therefore, participants will need a good bit of experience and the proper gear, such as durable boots, trekking poles, hats, sunscreen, snacks and plenty of water. No transportation will be provided, so all participants must be at the designated meeting point on time.