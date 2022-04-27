Greece raises 1.5 billion euros with reissue of seven-year bond

Greece raised 1.5 billion euros from the market with the reissue of a seven-year bond that concluded on Wednesday.

The sale attracted offers worth 4.8 billion euros, with the initial guidance driven downward to mid swaps +110 bps from mid swaps +115 bps at the opening of the book-building process, for an interest rate in the region 2.51 pct from 2.57 pct.

The issue matures in April 2027 and was issued with a coupon of 2 pct and a yield of 2.103 pct.

