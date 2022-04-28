ECONOMY ECONOMY

Huge increase in Attica port departures this Easter

Tourist departures from the ports of Attica for the Easter holidays recorded a significant increase compared to 2021, when there were restrictive measures due to the pandemic.

Shipping and Island Policy Ministry data indicated on Wednesday there was a 150% rise in passenger departures compared to last year from the port of Piraeus to destinations in the Cyclades and Dodecanese islands, Crete and the Saronic Gulf. Passengers increased to 166,609 in 2022 from 66,563 in 2021, and vehicles that departed rose to 26,695 this year from 8,624 last year.

Passenger traffic from Rafina jumped by 579% in the same period.

