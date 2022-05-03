Michel to attend launch of Alexandroupoli FSRU

The president of the European Council, Charles Michel, is scheduled to attend the inauguration of the new liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal station in the city of Alexandroupoli, northeastern Greece, on Tuesday, alongside the heads of government of Greece, Bulgaria, Serbia and North Macedonia.

The floating storage and regasification unit (FSRU) off the coast of the port in Thrace has attracted major interest not only from the countries expected to benefit from it and the European Union, but also from a host of companies that want to reserve some of its capacity.

Budgeted at 363.7 million euros in total, the project will constitute a floating unit for the reception, temporary storage and regasification of LNG, and a system of underwater and land pipelines for the gas to be transmitted to the national grid.