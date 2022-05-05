IDIS Security Forum on Thursday

The Institute of International Relations (IDIS) is holding its second Athens Security Forum on Thursday, at 7 p.m., titled “Transatlantic Relations After the War in Ukraine.”

Speakers include Ian Lesser, the vice president of the German Marshall Fund of the US, and Ana Gomes, a former member of the European Parliament with the Portuguese Socialist Party.

Sponsors include NATO and the Konrad Adenauer Foundation.

The event will be broadcast live on idis.gr/asf.

For more information, go to idis.gr.