Leading Greek property ads website Spitogatos continues its expansion in Southeastern Europe with the acquisition of Crozilla.com, the top platform for realty ads in Croatia.

Crozilla previously belonged to German company Immowelt, a member of the AVIV group, and its founder Ante Tabak.

Its acquisition will furtherstrengthen the local presence of Spitogatos (a member of the Real Web Group) in Croatia, where it was already present with the Indomnio brand.