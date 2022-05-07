Demetriades promotes Greece-Cyprus bilateral tourism

Cyprus Deputy Shipping Minister Vassilis Demetriades described the start of Greece’s shipping connection with Cyprus next month, for the first time in 22 years, as an ideal opportunity to promote maritime tourism for both countries, in a press conference on Friday to the Greek media at the Embassy of Cyprus in Athens.

Demetriades said the Cypriot side managed to activate the link and described it as a project that should be embraced by the people.

“Let us not forget,” he stressed, “that there are many Greeks who want to visit their relatives living in Cyprus, and we are talking about over 50,000 people.”

The Cyprus-flagged Daleela passenger ship managed by Scandro Holding has a carrying capacity of 400 people and 100 vehicles.

The ship will depart from Limassol at noon on Sunday, June 19, and will arrive at the port of Piraeus on Monday, June 20 at 6 p.m.