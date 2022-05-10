Sakellaropoulos olive oil wins big at Dubai International Taste Awards

Greek olive oil was last week distinguished at the Dubai International Taste Awards, which awards the best and highest-quality products.

Greek firm Sakellaropoulos Organic Farms was honored with four awards, achieving very high ratings.

“These four major international awards at the Dubai International Taste Awards 2022 are of particular importance for Sakellaropoulos Organic Farms, as they complete the unique number of 427 international awards worldwide, a record number for a Greek single estate olive producer,” the company said in a statement.

From May 1 to 5 in Dubai, expert tasters and international judges in the world of gastronomy evaluated a number of products through a tasting process, during which they decided which products are worthy of distinction.

The jury consists of highly respected names in the field of high-quality food from around the world, with international recognition.