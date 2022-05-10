ECONOMY

Motor Oil inks two deals in UAE

Motor Oil group signed two business cooperation agreements in the fields of renewable energy sources and in particular offshore wind parks and liquefied natural gas with the United Arab Emirates during the Greek prime minister’s official visit to Abu Dhabi on Monday.

Abu Dhabi’s National Oil Company (ADNOC) and Motor Oil signed a strategic framework agreement to explore opportunities for the supply of LNG to Greece, including the future offshore LNG storage facility and the floating storage and regasification unit (FSRU) of Dioriga Gas, along with exploring other opportunities for cooperation in the Dioriga Gas terminal station.

Motor Oil also signed a memorandum of understanding with Abu Dhabi Future Energy Company (Masdar) over the possible development of offshore wind parks and other projects concerning renewable energy sources in Greece.

