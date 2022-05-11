Mytilineos signs deal with Vodafone, Centrica

British Gas owner Centrica and Vodafone have signed a deal to buy electricity from Greece-based energy company Mytilineos from the three solar farms under construction in England, the companies said on Wednesday.

The 10-year power purchase agreement, which supports Vodafone’s net zero emissions goal, will see about 55 gigawatt hours (GWh) of green electricity dedicated to the telecom operator, while the rest will be sold through Centrica.

Once fully operational, the solar farms would supply over 100 GWh annually, equivalent to the capacity used by 30,000 households. [Reuters]