JTI strategic sponsor for InvestGR Forum

For the third consecutive year, Japan Tobacco International (JTI) is supporting the InvestGR Forum as a strategic sponsor, with its active participation at the 5th InvestGR Forum 2022: A New Greece Emerges, to take place on July 13 at the Grand Hyatt in Athens.

Lili Zigoslu, general manager of JTI Greece, stated: “It is with great pleasure that we will be participating in the InvestGR Forum, which has grown into an important institution. This year’s Forum is an opportunity for us to showcase the consolidation and further strengthening of JTI’s investment presence in Greece. Our presence at the Forum for the third consecutive year confirms both the trust in this annual institution and the importance that JTI attaches to foreign direct investment in the Greek economy for a sustainable future for all.”

The founder of the InvestGR Forum, Andreas Yannopoulos, commented: “To have a large, international company, like JTI, with a long and uninterrupted investment and business presence in Greece, participating in the InvestGR Forum has special value. It sends a message of trust in the economy and Greece as an investment destination.”