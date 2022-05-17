ATHEX: Stock index recovers after Monday’s fall
Stocks at the Greek stock market bounced back on Tuesday after Monday’s decline, with the benchmark covering all its losses from the day before and gaining a little more ground. The quasi-universal growth trend in stock prices pointed to a healthy recovery after two weeks of uncertainty, while banks reacted to consecutive days of losses with a rise of almost 2% for their index.
The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index closed at 867.80 points, adding 0.98% to Monday’s 859.38 points. The large-cap FTSE-25 index expanded 1.20%, ending at 2,083.87 points.
The banks index earned 1.97%, as Alpha grabbed 3.24%, National improved 2.13%, Eurobank collected 1.34% and Piraeus edged up 0.41%. Quest Holdings jumped 6.24%, Titan Cement climbed 4.17%, Lamda Development grew 2.98% and ADMIE Holdings augmented 2.80%, while OTE telecom declined 2.19%.
In total 78 stocks posted gains, 25 endured losses and 14 remained unchanged.
Turnover amounted to 89.8 million euros, up from Monday’s €83.7 million.
In Nicosia, the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange decreased 0.77% to close at 67.03 points.