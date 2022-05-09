ATHEX: Local stocks continue to head south

The slide continued at the Greek bourse on Monday, with the banks index in particular posting its ninth consecutive session of losses. The drop was in accordance with the trend seen across Europe, despite the major rise posted by Ellaktor after its deal with Motor Oil that led to both stocks being suspended from trading last Friday.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index closed at 859.18 points, shedding 0.59% from Friday’s 866.75 points. The large-cap FTSE-25 index contracted 1.12%, ending at 2,067.58 points.

The banks index conceded 0.85%, as Eurobank dropped 2.07%, Alpha declined 1.61% and Piraeus parted with 0.71%, while National earned 1.47%. Ellaktor stood out among blue chips with its 13.88% jump, with Motor Oil adding 1.68% and its rival Hellenic Petroleum rising 1.65%. Sarantis fell 6.74%, Jumbo eased 4.77% and Viohalco lost 3.50%.

In total 27 stocks recorded gains, 77 sustained losses and 15 remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 83.2 million euros, down from last Friday’s €112.4 million.

In Nicosia, the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange increased 0.09% to close at 68.97 points.