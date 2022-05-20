ATHEX: Weekly drop contained to 0.8%

Friday’s bourse session was the mirror image of Thursday: As the benchmark recovered most of the ground lost the previous day, it was led higher by banks, and the very stocks that had contained Thursday’s losses – OTE and OPAP – were among the day’s biggest losers at the end of the week. Athinon Avenue’s course was in line with that of most other eurozone markets.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index closed at 860.06 points, adding 1.04% to Thursday’s 851.20 points. On a weekly basis it contracted 0.80%.

The large-cap FTSE-25 index expanded 1.31%, ending at 2,067.95 points, and the banks index outperformed with a 4.17% rise. Eurobank earned 5.48%, National collected 4.46%, Piraeus Port Authority rose 4.42% and Alpha grabbed 3.35%, while OTE sank 3.11% and OPAP lost 2.30%.

In total 68 stocks registered gains, 38 reported losses and 15 remained unchanged.

Turnover was the lowest of the last 11 sessions, amounting to 81 million euros, down from Thursday’s €122.1 million.

In Nicosia, the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange increased 0.16% to close at 66.94 points.