ECONOMY

Drillship arrives in Cyprus’ Block 6

Drillship arrives in Cyprus’ Block 6

Drilling works have started at Cronos-1 within Block 6 of Cyprus’ exclusive economic zone, the Cypriot Ministry of Energy announced on Monday.

In a press release, the ministry reported the arrival of the Tungsten Explorer drillship and that work in Block 6 had begun.

The consortium Eni Cyprus and TotalEnergies EP Cyprus BV, responsible for the drilling, already has a hydrocarbon exploration license for the block.

Drilling works will be monitored on a continuous basis by staff from the ministry’s Hydrocarbons Service, the press release concluded.

Cyprus Energy
READ MORE
Eni-Total to probably start drilling off Cyprus this month
ECONOMY

Eni-Total to probably start drilling off Cyprus this month

Cyprus to export natural gas by 2026, energy minister says
ECONOMY

Cyprus to export natural gas by 2026, energy minister says

Cypriots to get green energy subsidies
ENERGY

Cypriots to get green energy subsidies

Eni-Total to resume work off Cyprus
ENERGY

Eni-Total to resume work off Cyprus

Nicosia boosts its energy sector strategy
ENERGY

Nicosia boosts its energy sector strategy

High-quality natural gas off Cyprus
ENERGY

High-quality natural gas off Cyprus