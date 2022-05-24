Drillship arrives in Cyprus’ Block 6

Drilling works have started at Cronos-1 within Block 6 of Cyprus’ exclusive economic zone, the Cypriot Ministry of Energy announced on Monday.

In a press release, the ministry reported the arrival of the Tungsten Explorer drillship and that work in Block 6 had begun.

The consortium Eni Cyprus and TotalEnergies EP Cyprus BV, responsible for the drilling, already has a hydrocarbon exploration license for the block.

Drilling works will be monitored on a continuous basis by staff from the ministry’s Hydrocarbons Service, the press release concluded.