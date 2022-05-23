ATHEX: Stock index ends virtually unchanged

The Greek bourse started the week with a rather narrow session, leaving the benchmark virtually unchanged despite the positive verdict on the Greek economy from Brussels – that had largely been taken for granted. Traders in Greece and abroad appear to be holding their collective breath ahead of geopolitical and energy developments in Europe and beyond, which remain particularly difficult to predict.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index closed at 859.79 points, shedding 0.03% from Friday’s 860.06 points. The large-cap FTSE-25 index contracted 0.08%, ending at 2,066.34 points.

The banks index showed more notable losses, of 0.44%, due to Piraeus losing 4.08% and Alpha falling 1.57%, whereas Eurobank earned 1.17% and National edged up 0.21%. Terna Energy jumped 5.04% and GEK Terna climbed 2.02%, as Piraeus Port Authority parted with 2.35%.

In total 39 stocks secured gains, 60 endured losses and 14 remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 81.3 million euros, just up on last Friday’s €81 million.

In Nicosia, the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange decreased 0.76% to close at 66.43 points.