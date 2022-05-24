PM to meet investors at Davos forum

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis will meet investors and have dinner with his Spanish counterpart Pedro Sanchez and European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland Tuesday.

The WEF annual meeting is the first since 2020 and also the first non-winter one.

Mitsotakis is scheduled to meet Khaldoon Khalifa Al Mubarak, CEO and Managing Director of Mubadala Investment Company, the United Arab Emirates’ soverign wealth fund, at 5 p.m. local time (6 p.m. in Athens). At 7 p.m. local, there will be a meeting with Ray Dalio, founder and co-chief of Bridgewater Associates, the world’s largest hedge fund. Half an hour later, Mitsotakis will meet Jared Cohen, co-founder and CEO of technology incubator Jigaw (formerly Google Ideas).

Finally, at 8 p.m., the Prime Minister will have his last private meeting of the day with Jeremy Weir, CEO of Trafigura Group, a Singapore-based commodity trading company, the world’s largest private metals trader and second-largest oil trader, with stakes in pipelines, storage terminals, ports, mines and smelters.

At 9 p.m., Mitsotakis, Sanchez and Lagarde will be the featured speakers at a dinner on the theme of EU’s challenges and global role after the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

[AMNA]