Cyprus cash for solar panel installation

Cyprus’ Ministry of Energy, Commerce and Industry announced on Tuesday its grant scheme for the thermal insulation of roofs and installation of photovoltaic systems on homes, with a budget increased by 40%, and the potential to rise even further, and grants increased by 50%.

The budget available for 2022 and 2023 will top 20 million euros and has been secured by the “Cyprus-Tomorrow” Recovery and Sustainability Plan.

Minister Natasa Pilides stressed that the increase in the budget and the improvement of the scheme’s provisions are part of the huge effort made by the government to support households to reduce their energy costs. The minister said the plan will help even more citizens to proceed with the installation of photovoltaic systems and implement energy saving measures, in order to reduce the cost of their electricity bills.

“Increasing RES penetration and the energy upgrade of buildings contribute to the implementation of the objectives of the national strategy for the rapid transition to green energy, which provides for the gradual decommissioning of fossil fuels and the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions,” the minister noted.