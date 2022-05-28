Greek-Chinese relations celebrated

A symposium celebrating 50 years of Greece-China diplomatic relations was held at the Aikaterini Laskaridis Foundation (ALF) in Piraeus on Friday.

Titled “China and Greece: From Ancient Civilizations to Modern Partnership,” the symposium was held at ALF’s Historical Library in the context of the foundation’s CASS-ALF Center for China Studies, created in 2019 in collaboration with the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences (CASS).

Speaking at the symposium, China’s Ambassador to Greece Xiao Junzheng noted that the two countries “must pursue mutual beneficial and win-win cooperation, which calls on us to align the construction of the Belt & Road initiative with the Greece 2.0 plan, and expand bilateral cooperation in areas such as shipping, energy, infrastructure, green and digital economy.”

Mutual learning was another aspect of the two countries’ continued synergy that was mentioned by Xiao.