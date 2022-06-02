Reduction in Cypriot unemployed

The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate in Cyprus reached 5.4% in April 2022, decreasing from 5.8% in the previous month and 8.4% in April 2021, according to figures published by Eurostat, the statistical office of the European Union, on Wednesday.

The unemployment rates in the eurozone and the EU were at 6.8% and 6.2% respectively in April 2022, unchanged from March 2022 and down from 8.2% and 7.5% respectively in April 2021. Eurostat estimates that 13.264 million men and women in the EU, of whom 11.181 million live in the euro area, were unemployed in April 2022.

Regarding unemployment by sex, in April 2022, the jobless rate for women in the EU was 6.5%, down from 6.6% in March 2022. The unemployment rate for men was 5.8% in April 2022, down from 5.9% in March.

In the euro area, the jobless rate for women remained stable at 7.2% in April 2022, while the unemployment rate for men decreased from 6.5% to 6.4%.

In Cyprus, unemployment among women decreased significantly compared to March, to 5.8% in April from 6.4% the previous month. There was also a small decrease in the unemployment rate among men, from 5.2% to 5.0%.