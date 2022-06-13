Fuel subsidy to continue after June

The government will keep supporting households against energy hikes after the end of June too, with a new if limited package of measures.

The Finance Ministry insists on prudence so as not to disrupt the emergence from the European Union’s enhanced surveillance process, and especially to avoid challenging the markets, particularly in the face of rising interest rates.

This new intervention was facilitated by the significant 7% increase in growth in the first quarter, which is in line with the positive course of public revenues, creating additional fiscal space. Therefore, the government plans to extend the subsidy for fuel, expanding the range of beneficiaries, but always with income criteria, in accordance with European requirements for targeted measures. There will be no handouts like that before Easter, ministry officials insist.