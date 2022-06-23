ECONOMY STOCKS

ATHEX: Benchmark loses all of day’s gains

ATHEX: Benchmark loses all of day’s gains

It can’t be{any coincidence when the same story was repeated at the Greek bourse for a fifth day in a row on Thursday, when stocks slid off their midday highs and the benchmark ended up marginally below Wednesday’s close.

The positive remarks by foreign firms and the constant decline of bond yields have improved the atmosphere at Athinon Avenue, but the international climate will not allow for the consolidation of price growth, as the late selling spree of bank stocks also highlighted.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index closed at 836.23 points, shedding 0.03% from Wednesday’s 836.48 points. The large-cap FTSE-25 index contracted 0.18%, ending at 2,011.40 points, while mid-caps expanded 0.08%.

The banks index ended 1.27% lower, as National slumped 2.64%, Alpha sank 1.27%, Piraeus shrank 0.50% and Eurobank eased 0.44%.

In total 44 stocks recorded gains, 55 registered losses and 22 remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 53 million euros, up from Wednesday’s €50.2 million.

In Nicosia, the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange increased 0.04% to close at 69.40 points. 

Stocks

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
ATHEX: Stocks see early gains reversed
STOCKS

ATHEX: Stocks see early gains reversed

ATHEX: Moderate rise after strong start
STOCKS

ATHEX: Moderate rise after strong start

ATHEX: Lamda and PPC drive index higher
STOCKS

ATHEX: Lamda and PPC drive index higher

ATHEX: Stock surge runs out of steam
STOCKS

ATHEX: Stock surge runs out of steam

ATHEX: New nosedive takes index near 800 pts
STOCKS

ATHEX: New nosedive takes index near 800 pts

ATHEX: News from Frankfurt boosts index
STOCKS

ATHEX: News from Frankfurt boosts index