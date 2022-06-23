ATHEX: Benchmark loses all of day’s gains

It can’t be{any coincidence when the same story was repeated at the Greek bourse for a fifth day in a row on Thursday, when stocks slid off their midday highs and the benchmark ended up marginally below Wednesday’s close.

The positive remarks by foreign firms and the constant decline of bond yields have improved the atmosphere at Athinon Avenue, but the international climate will not allow for the consolidation of price growth, as the late selling spree of bank stocks also highlighted.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index closed at 836.23 points, shedding 0.03% from Wednesday’s 836.48 points. The large-cap FTSE-25 index contracted 0.18%, ending at 2,011.40 points, while mid-caps expanded 0.08%.

The banks index ended 1.27% lower, as National slumped 2.64%, Alpha sank 1.27%, Piraeus shrank 0.50% and Eurobank eased 0.44%.

In total 44 stocks recorded gains, 55 registered losses and 22 remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 53 million euros, up from Wednesday’s €50.2 million.

In Nicosia, the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange increased 0.04% to close at 69.40 points.