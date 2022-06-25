ECONOMY

Elliniko, Skaramagas regulations set for Tuesday vote 

Elliniko, Skaramagas regulations set for Tuesday vote 

The first reading of a Finance Ministry bill ratifying the concession for the casino at Elliniko and legislating the restart of Skaramagas Shipyards was completed at the Parliament’s Standing Committee on Economic Affairs on Friday.

Voting on the fast-track bill is scheduled in the plenary on Tuesday after a debate and following its second reading on Monday.

Also included in the draft law is a provision extending the reduced VAT rates for tickets, food service establishments, gyms, dance schools and non-alcoholic beverages to the end of 2022, provisions for VAT and ENFIA rebates, and for alternative taxation of income accrued abroad by individuals.

Legislation

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Climate law passed, ridding Greece of coal use for electricity
ECONOMY

Climate law passed, ridding Greece of coal use for electricity

A charm offensive with multiple benefits
ECONOMY

A charm offensive with multiple benefits

Duty Free Shops sales higher than 2019
ECONOMY

Duty Free Shops sales higher than 2019

Cyprus tourism partially recovers in May
TOURISM

Cyprus tourism partially recovers in May

Major discounts offered to last-minute cruise passengers
TOURISM

Major discounts offered to last-minute cruise passengers

ATHEX: Bourse seems incapable of rebounding
STOCKS

ATHEX: Bourse seems incapable of rebounding