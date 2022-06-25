Elliniko, Skaramagas regulations set for Tuesday vote 

The first reading of a Finance Ministry bill ratifying the concession for the casino at Elliniko and legislating the restart of Skaramagas Shipyards was completed at the Parliament’s Standing Committee on Economic Affairs on Friday.

Voting on the fast-track bill is scheduled in the plenary on Tuesday after a debate and following its second reading on Monday.

Also included in the draft law is a provision extending the reduced VAT rates for tickets, food service establishments, gyms, dance schools and non-alcoholic beverages to the end of 2022, provisions for VAT and ENFIA rebates, and for alternative taxation of income accrued abroad by individuals.