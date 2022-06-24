ECONOMY TOURISM

Major discounts offered to last-minute cruise passengers

Celestyal Cruises comes to the rescue of last-minute travelers with discounts of up to 45% off select 2022 sailings booked from now through July 11.

Prices start from as low as 297 euros per passenger for the three-night “Iconic Aegean” itinerary, which includes Patmos (pictured) in its ports of call and is normally priced from €530, reflecting a saving of up to 44%.

All cruises include the Celestyal All-Inclusive Experience with unlimited classic drinks, locally inspired cuisine, entertainment, select shore excursions, port and service charges (including fuel surcharges) and gratuities.

