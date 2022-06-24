ECONOMY STOCKS

ATHEX: Bourse seems incapable of rebounding

ATHEX: Bourse seems incapable of rebounding

As the year’s first half is nearing its end, Greek stocks appear unable to recover, with another session on Friday failing to deliver the promised rebound, as banks closed in the red yet again. Athinon Avenue was unable to follow its northbound eurozone peers, while its trading volume left a lot to be desired.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index closed at 834.83 points, shedding 0.17% from Thursday’s 836.23 points. On a weekly basis it advanced 1.14%.

The large-cap FTSE-25 index contracted 0.41%, ending at 2,003.16 points, while mid-caps expanded 0.19%.

The banks index dropped 1.88%, as National descended 3.50% and Alpha followed with a 2.92% fall. Jumbo and Terna Energy outperformed, growing 3.12% and 2.92% respectively. Viohalco parted with 2.71%, Public Power Corporation shrank 2.07% and ADMIE Holdings was down 2.06%.

In total 51 stocks posted gains, 48 took losses and 19 remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 64 million euros, up from Thursday’s €53 million.

In Nicosia, the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange decreased 0.43% to 69.10 points.

Stocks

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
ATHEX: Benchmark loses all of day’s gains
STOCKS

ATHEX: Benchmark loses all of day’s gains

ATHEX: Stocks see early gains reversed
STOCKS

ATHEX: Stocks see early gains reversed

ATHEX: Moderate rise after strong start
STOCKS

ATHEX: Moderate rise after strong start

ATHEX: Lamda and PPC drive index higher
STOCKS

ATHEX: Lamda and PPC drive index higher

ATHEX: Stock surge runs out of steam
STOCKS

ATHEX: Stock surge runs out of steam

ATHEX: New nosedive takes index near 800 pts
STOCKS

ATHEX: New nosedive takes index near 800 pts