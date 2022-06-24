ATHEX: Bourse seems incapable of rebounding

As the year’s first half is nearing its end, Greek stocks appear unable to recover, with another session on Friday failing to deliver the promised rebound, as banks closed in the red yet again. Athinon Avenue was unable to follow its northbound eurozone peers, while its trading volume left a lot to be desired.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index closed at 834.83 points, shedding 0.17% from Thursday’s 836.23 points. On a weekly basis it advanced 1.14%.

The large-cap FTSE-25 index contracted 0.41%, ending at 2,003.16 points, while mid-caps expanded 0.19%.

The banks index dropped 1.88%, as National descended 3.50% and Alpha followed with a 2.92% fall. Jumbo and Terna Energy outperformed, growing 3.12% and 2.92% respectively. Viohalco parted with 2.71%, Public Power Corporation shrank 2.07% and ADMIE Holdings was down 2.06%.

In total 51 stocks posted gains, 48 took losses and 19 remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 64 million euros, up from Thursday’s €53 million.

In Nicosia, the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange decreased 0.43% to 69.10 points.