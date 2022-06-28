Applications for Power Pass bill subsidy extended to July 5

The new electricity subsidy concerns bills issued from December 2021 until this month and will cover main-residence consumption in excess of 300 kilowatt-hours per month for households with a declared annual income of up to 45,000 euros.

The Greek government has extended the deadline for customers to apply for rebates on the additional charges made in their power bills – known as Power Pass – to July 5, government spokesman Yiannis Economou said on Tuesday.

The original deadline was on June 30, and all households are eligible for it, either for the main residence or for homes rented for college students living away from home within Greece. The measure is meant to relieve households that saw their electricity bills spike in the last few months.

The rebates, which can range from 18 to 600 euros, will be provided for bills issued between December 1, 2021 and May 31, 2022.

The rebates amount to 60 percent of the additional charges levied on those bills, after deducting any subsidies already paid by the state and the power providers themselves.

Economou said the extension was needed because of the continuing volume of applications.