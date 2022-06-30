ECONOMY STOCKS

ATHEX: Bourse index nosedives 9% in June

The slide continued on Thursday at the Athens Exchange, at a faster pace too, with banks leading other stocks down the path trodden by the majority of eurozone bourses. That has sent the banks index to a new 16-month low, with trading volume tellingly at its highest level in almost two weeks. As a result, June closed with monthly losses of 9.01% for the benchmark, which in the year’s first half shrank 9.28%.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index closed at 810.42 points, shedding 1.43% from Wednesday’s 822.15 points. 

The large-cap FTSE-25 index contracted 1.73%, ending at 1,942.64 points.

The banks index sank 3.58%, as Alpha slumped 4.19%, National lost 3.98%, Eurobank fell 3.08% and Piraeus conceded 2.56%.

Jumbo parted with 3.75% and Aegean Airlines gave up 3.74%, while Viohalco advanced 1.06%.

In total 42 stocks secured gains, 56 suffered losses and 19 remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 75.7 million euros, up from Wednesday’s €67 million.

In Nicosia, the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange decreased 0.61% to close at 68.00 points.

