Turkey, Armenia agree to start direct cargo trade at earliest date

Turkey and Armenia agreed on Friday in normalization talks between the special representatives of each country that the neighbors would start direct air cargo trade between the countries at the earliest possible date, as they work to mend ties after decades of animosity.

The envoys for the normalization process between Ankara and Yerevan “agreed to enable the crossing of the land border between Turkey and Armenia by third-country citizens visiting Turkey and Armenia, respectively at the earliest date possible and decided to initiate the necessary process to that end,” the Turkish Foreign Ministry stated.

[Reuters]