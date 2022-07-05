Mitsotakis visits supermarket as digital labor card is introduced

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis on Monday visited supermarkets and banks in which the new Digital Labor Card system has been implemented since last Friday, recording the arrival and departure times of every employee with transparency in real time and consequently safeguarding the protection of their rights.

“It is a significant conquest for the employees and for us to be in position to know, as the state, exactly how many hours they work in order to avoid any violation involving their working hours,” Mitsotakis said.

In the initial phase, the digital labor card scheme covers approximately 121,000 employees while its extension to all the sectors of the economy is scheduled to be implemented in a period of 12 months.