Mytilineos starts construction of solar farm in Australia

Athens-listed Mytilineos announced the beginning of construction of the Wyalong Solar Farm in New South Wales, through its Renewables and Storage Development (RSD) Business Unit with a groundbreaking ceremony in the presence of Australia’s Minister for Communications Michelle Rowland.

Once completed, the project will have an overall green capacity of 75 megawatts and it will provide sustainable, clean energy by converting energy from the sun into electricity.

The Wyalong Solar Farm will generate enough electricity to power approximately 27,000 Australian homes.

Speaking at the ceremony, Ian Kirkham, general manager EPC and director for the Oceania region, stated that Mytilineos is proud to be contributing to Australia’s clean energy future, by investing more than $500m in the development and construction of solar farms in the country: “We are excited about the path ahead in Australia’s energy transition away from fossil fuel power generation and we are committed to further establishing our strategic presence in the country.”

The Wyalong Solar Farm has already secured a high-quality long-term PPA with the established partner NBN Co, an Australian government business enterprise tasked to design, build and operate Australia’s National Broadband Network.

With this PPA, NBN Co will further support its sustainability goals.