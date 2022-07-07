Environment ministry unveils bill for offshore wind parks

Parkwind and Intrakat on Tuesday announced their agreement to jointly develop offshore wind farms in the Greek seas. Greece-based Intrakat, part of Intracom Holdings, currently holds a portfolio of over 1 gigawatt total power capacity in renewable energy sources while investing in electric power storage units. Belgium-founded Parkwind is an independent green energy company that develops, funds and operates offshore wind parks, four of which lie in the North Sea off Belgium and another under construction in Germany. ‘With a partner like Intrakat we have what it takes to offer Greece the best of offshore wind,’ said Parkwind co-CEO Francois Van Leeuw.

The Environment and Energy Ministry on Thursday unveiled a draft bill for public consultation that will legislate for the development of offshore wind parks with a capacity of 2 Gigawatts by 2030.

Under the bill, the current body in charge of exploration for hydrocarbons will be responsible for deciding the location of these wind parks, which will be developed via a tender process favouring the lowest bidder, with the bill outlining the minimum requirements for participation by interested parties.

It also makes Greek electricity grid operator ADMIE responsible for linking up the wind parks with the national electricity grid, with the cost recovered from the system usage charges.

[AMNA]