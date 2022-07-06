Crisis to put decarbonization off by up to two years

The energy crisis will only delay delignitization in Greece by one or two years, purely for reasons of energy security, as a result of geopolitical developments, estimated Giorgos Stassis, chairman and CEO of Public Power Corporation (PPC), at an Economist conference in Athens on Wednesday.

He emphasized that Greece is a little better positioned than the rest of Europe in the face of the energy crisis, noting – for example – that it has an LNG station.

“But certainly the situation that is taking shape will be a great challenge for all of Europe, including for Greece,” he said, before stressing that the ongoing energy transition signals the transformation of PPC.