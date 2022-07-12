Taxpayers set to benefit from all extra fiscal space, says FinMin

Additional fiscal space will be created in the summer, which will be returned to the citizens in its entirety, Finance Minister Christos Staikouras stated in an interview to the Athens-Macedonian News Agency on Sunday.

This will happen because tax revenues continue to move upward and will beat their June target for reasons related with the good course of the economy, increased consumption and the better-than-forecast course of tourism.

Staikouras referred to the measures for 2023 (which Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis will announce in September), adding that “the government, after the end of its four-year term, will make the people’s opinion part of its plans for the next four-year term, which will be outlined, as we have entered the last year of this term.”

On a possible new market foray, the minister said the government is in touch with the markets and that its aim is to secure the lowest cost of borrowing, depending on conditions in the international markets. He also added that this may occur with the contribution of external factors such as ECB decisions, but mostly due to the implemented economic policy.

Staikouras estimated that, on a European level, inflation “will de-escalate in the next few years but will not leave us for good.”

“It has some structural characteristics that are acquiring a more permanent character,” he said.