ECONOMY

Stability Pact needs to be reformed, says BoG chief

Stability Pact needs to be reformed, says BoG chief
[ANA-MPA]

It is time for a reform of the Stability and Growth Pact, Bank of Greece Governor Yannis Stournaras told the 22nd Rencontres Economiques held in Aix-en-Provence in France. 

The Greek central banker recommended that the Recovery and Resilience Facility should be transformed into a permanent mechanism linking fiscal policy at the heart of the eurozone with new rules in order to avoid the moral hazard of relaxing fiscal stability on a national level. 

“Our goals here must be to ensure sustainability of public debt for all member states, achieving anti-cyclical fiscal policy and creating a central fiscal tool for all eurozone countries that will be activated to deal with symmetric turmoil (pandemic, war impact, etc),” Stournaras said.

Economy EU

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Greek turnaround came after hard work, Vestager says
ECONOMY

Greek turnaround came after hard work, Vestager says

Eurogroup green-lights Greek exit from enhanced surveillance
ECONOMY

Eurogroup green-lights Greek exit from enhanced surveillance

Commission to propose ending enhanced surveillance for Greece
ECONOMY

Commission to propose ending enhanced surveillance for Greece

Greece to exit EU’s enhanced surveillance framework this week, says FinMin
ECONOMY

Greece to exit EU’s enhanced surveillance framework this week, says FinMin

Talk of new debt crisis ‘completely exaggerated,’ EU’s Regling says
ECONOMY

Talk of new debt crisis ‘completely exaggerated,’ EU’s Regling says

Cyprus FinMin warns EU economy in for rocky ride
ECONOMY

Cyprus FinMin warns EU economy in for rocky ride