ATHEX: Athinon Ave goes south on energy woes

A new week started with new losses for the Greek stock market on Monday, with European concerns over the supply of gas in the coming months leading to a universal decline in securities, and Greek banks and energy companies bearing the brunt of investor worries. The particularly low turnover does allow for some hope of recovery in the rest of the week though.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index closed at 789.58 points, shedding 1.57% from Friday’s 802.16 points. The large-cap FTSE-25 index contracted 1.74%, ending at 1,887.69 points.

Τhe banks index slumped 4.54%, as Piraeus lost 6.86%, Alpha shrank 5%, National fell 4.16% and Eurobank parted with 3.80%.

Public Power Corporation gave up 4.06%, ADMIE Holdings eased 3.11% and Terna Energy dropped 2.88%, just as Sarantis grew 1.06% and Titan Cement augmented 0.18%.

In total 24 stocks enjoyed gains, 76 suffered losses and 18 remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to just 40 million euros, down from last Friday’s €84.1 million.

In Nicosia, the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange decreased 1.12% to close at 66.94 points.