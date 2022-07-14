Major photovoltaic project gets under way in Drama

Cero Generation, a leading solar energy investor operating throughout Europe, announced on Wednesday the start of work on a 100-megawatt photovoltaic project at Prosotsani in Drama, northern Greece, at an event attended by the ministers of Energy and Environment Kostas Skrekas and Development and Investments Adonis Georgiadis, and Deputy Minister for Urban Environment Nikolaos Tagaras.

The so-called “Project Delfini” is the first solar project in Greece with a private power purchase agreement, providing certainty of revenue without subsidy for the asset and offering end-consumers direct access to cheaper, clean energy.

Helping to provide clean energy to communities and businesses across Greece, the project will accelerate progress towards the country’s goal of reaching a 70% share of renewable energy in electricity consumed locally by 2030.