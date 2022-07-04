ECONOMY BUSINESS

Hellenic Petroleum joins forces with Germany’s RWE for offshore wind farms

Hellenic Petroleum on Monday announced a cooperation deal with Germany’s RWE on offshore wind power parks in Greece.

Through subsidiaries HELPE Renewables and RWE Renewables GmbH they are forming a joint venture with equal shares to cooperate in developing, implementing and operating offshore wind power parks in the Greek seas.

“This cooperation is even more important given Greece’s goal to operate offshore wind parks with a total power of 2 GW by 2020,” the Greek refiner said. HELPE Renewables is currently operating units with a total power capacity of 300 MW and plans to boost its production capacity to over 2 GW.

