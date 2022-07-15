ECONOMY

IGB pipeline gets certification

IGB pipeline gets certification
[InTime News]

The certification awarding ceremony of the Greece-Bulgaria natural gas pipeline (IGB AD) as an independent natural gas transmission network operator was held in Sofia on Friday. 

The certification of the project, which was recently inaugurated by both countries’ prime ministers, paves the way for its commercial operation, it was noted in a statement. 

The president of Greece’s Regulatory Authority for Energy (RAE), Athanasios Dagoumas, noted that the pipeline has come “at the right time for strengthening the interconnection between Bulgaria and Greece, as well as for securing supply in the broader region.” 

He added that this is “a strategic goal” of Greece’s energy policy, “in which the Energy Regulatory Authority plays a leading role.”

Energy

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
EU launches 5.4-bln-euro hydrogen project with Alstom, Daimler, others
ECONOMY

EU launches 5.4-bln-euro hydrogen project with Alstom, Daimler, others

Power Pass payment begins on Friday
ECONOMY

Power Pass payment begins on Friday

Major photovoltaic project gets under way in Drama
ECONOMY

Major photovoltaic project gets under way in Drama

Cap put on subsidized appliance replacement profit margins
ECONOMY

Cap put on subsidized appliance replacement profit margins

Plan B on energy: Back to lignite
ENERGY

Plan B on energy: Back to lignite

LNG imports soared in January-June, report shows
ECONOMY

LNG imports soared in January-June, report shows