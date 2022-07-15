IGB pipeline gets certification

The certification awarding ceremony of the Greece-Bulgaria natural gas pipeline (IGB AD) as an independent natural gas transmission network operator was held in Sofia on Friday.

The certification of the project, which was recently inaugurated by both countries’ prime ministers, paves the way for its commercial operation, it was noted in a statement.

The president of Greece’s Regulatory Authority for Energy (RAE), Athanasios Dagoumas, noted that the pipeline has come “at the right time for strengthening the interconnection between Bulgaria and Greece, as well as for securing supply in the broader region.”

He added that this is “a strategic goal” of Greece’s energy policy, “in which the Energy Regulatory Authority plays a leading role.”