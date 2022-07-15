Power Pass payment begins on Friday

The payment of an extraordinary stipend from the state budget to cover part of the increase in the cost of electricity for domestic consumers in the period from December 1, 2021 until May 31, 2022, will start on Friday, the Finance Ministry announced.

The scheme is being carried out with the cooperation of the ministries of Finance, Digital Governance and Environment & Energy.

The so-called Power Pass provides cash rebates ranging from 18 to 600 euros for bills issued between December 1, 2021 and 31 May, 2022 and covers 60% of the surplus charges on bills from sharply higher energy prices, minus the state subsidies and any discounts given by the providers.

Beneficiaries include households with a net family income in 2020 of up to €45,000 and homes with fluctuating rate contracts (which follow wholesale energy market price fluctuations).

It chiefly concerns primary residences, but also applies to rentals for dependent students that are studying away from home (within Greece).

In cases where there are two beneficiaries for the same home, the rebate is split between them.