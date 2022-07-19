ECONOMY FINANCE

Pensions may have to grow more than 6%

Pensions may have to grow more than 6%
[InTime News]

The increase that will have to be granted to hundreds of thousands of pensioners will potentially rise to over 6%, while pressure for salary hikes in both the public and private sectors will intensify.

The most recent forecasts are those from the European Commission, which raised the estimated growth rate for Greece to 4% and the average annual inflation rate above 8%. The Commission’s revised forecasts are essentially identical – at least in terms of trend – to the government’s, which is optimistic about a higher growth rate this year. It cannot, however, exclude the possibility that average inflation for the year will close much higher than 5.5-6%, which was the forecast until now.

Real income losses will grow until the raises are introduced, while deposits will record their biggest month-to-month “loss” on record. The execution data of this year’s budget are changing, while next year’s budget will be designed under completely different conditions. The picture is completely different for the country’s public debt, whose ratio to GDP will improve faster than expected. That is the chain of effects caused by the revision of the forecasts for the growth and the inflation rates.

Finance

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Indirect increase in public sector wages
ECONOMY

Indirect increase in public sector wages

Taxes paid in a lump sum
FINANCE

Taxes paid in a lump sum

Economic measures in pipeline for TIF
FINANCE

Economic measures in pipeline for TIF

EU insists on targeted support
FINANCE

EU insists on targeted support

Income data point to full recovery
ECONOMY

Income data point to full recovery

Greece reopening 10-year bond
ECONOMY

Greece reopening 10-year bond