Arrivals in Cyprus at 75% of 2019

Tourism arrivals in Cyprus in the first half of 2022 exceeded 1.22 million, which corresponds to 74.9% of the respective period of 2019, a historic record year.

The 1.22 million arrivals also mark 63.2% of those of the whole of last year, according to data released on Monday by the Statistical Service of Cyprus (CyStat).

A total of 289,335 tourists visited Cyprus in April 2022 – more than seven times the 38,226 arrivals in the same month last year.

For the period of January-April 2022 tourist arrivals totaled 534,040 compared to 55,973 in the corresponding period of 2021, 246,556 during the period of January-April 2020, and 686,783 arrivals were recorded in January-April 2019.

Arrivals from the United Kingdom were the main source of tourism for June, with a share of 41.8% (155,703) of total arrivals, followed by Israel with 7.3% (27,288), Poland with 5.8% (21,445), Germany with 5.6% (20,906), Sweden with 5% (18,478) and Greece with 3.9% (14,435).

For a percentage of 82% of tourists, the purpose of their trip in June was holidays (from 82.9% in 2021), for 10.9% a visit to friends and relatives and for 7% business.