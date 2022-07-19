ECONOMY TOURISM

Arrivals in Cyprus at 75% of 2019

Arrivals in Cyprus at 75% of 2019

Tourism arrivals in Cyprus in the first half of 2022 exceeded 1.22 million, which corresponds to 74.9% of the respective period of 2019, a historic record year.

The 1.22 million arrivals also mark 63.2% of those of the whole of last year, according to data released on Monday by the Statistical Service of Cyprus (CyStat).

A total of 289,335 tourists visited Cyprus in April 2022 – more than seven times the 38,226 arrivals in the same month last year.

For the period of January-April 2022 tourist arrivals totaled 534,040 compared to 55,973 in the corresponding period of 2021, 246,556 during the period of January-April 2020, and 686,783 arrivals were recorded in January-April 2019.

Arrivals from the United Kingdom were the main source of tourism for June, with a share of 41.8% (155,703) of total arrivals, followed by Israel with 7.3% (27,288), Poland with 5.8% (21,445), Germany with 5.6% (20,906), Sweden with 5% (18,478) and Greece with 3.9% (14,435).

For a percentage of 82% of tourists, the purpose of their trip in June was holidays (from 82.9% in 2021), for 10.9% a visit to friends and relatives and for 7% business.

Cyprus Tourism

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Cyprus tourism partially recovers in May
TOURISM

Cyprus tourism partially recovers in May

Funding for countryside tourism in Cyprus
ECONOMY

Funding for countryside tourism in Cyprus

Cyprus-Greece ferry to cast anchor
ECONOMY

Cyprus-Greece ferry to cast anchor

Cyprus tourism recording strong recovery
CYPRUS

Cyprus tourism recording strong recovery

Cyprus eyes rebound from loss of Russian, Ukrainian tourists
ECONOMY

Cyprus eyes rebound from loss of Russian, Ukrainian tourists

Cyprus to set up tourism police
ECONOMY

Cyprus to set up tourism police