Cyprus-Greece ferry to cast anchor

The port of Limassol will next start resume its ferry link with Piraeus.

The fully renovated Daleela ferry will set out on its first voyage linking Cyprus with Greece on Sunday, departing from the port of Limassol to Piraeus.

The passenger/car ferry will be operated by Scandro Holding, established in 2022 with the ultimate purpose of connecting Cyprus and Greece by sea. The ship can carry 400 passengers.

The Daleela will sail from Limassol to Piraeus every Wednesday and Sunday, while services from Piraeus to Limassol depart every Tuesday and Friday. The last sailing of the year will take place on September 16, from Piraeus to Limassol. 

The duration of the trip is approximately at 30 hours.

