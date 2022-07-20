ECONOMY

Wind becomes Nova in big telecoms merger

The merger of Nova with Wind is going ahead and the two telecommunications firms announced on Tuesday that the company to emerge will bear the name Nova and be Greece’s second largest telecoms provider, offering cell and landline telephony, internet connection and pay TV services. 
 
It added it will also be a leading force towards the further development of the telecoms sector and the digital transformation of Greece, based on the knowhow of owner United Group.

