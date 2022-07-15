Enterprises see turnover rise 51.8% in May y-o-y

Greek enterprises’ accumulated turnover reached 91.49 billion euros in the firsts quarter of 2022, up 38.4% compared with the same period in 2021, the Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT) reported on Thursday.

The art-entertainment-leisure sector recorded the biggest percentage increase in turnover (+315.1%), while the media sector the lowest percentage increase (+5.3%).

In May, Greek enterprises’ turnover was €30.56 billion, up 51.8% from May 2021.

Enterprises in the hospitality sector recorded the biggest percentage increase (+242%), while healthcare enterprises the lowest percentage increase (+5.3%).