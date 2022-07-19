ECONOMY PROPERTY

New ideas in property services

A series of innovative platforms and services are providing alternative ways of promoting and presenting houses for sale or rent in the Greek market.

One of them is Releaz, which introduces the financial tool of sale and leaseback to the housing market.

According to its creators, the new platform aims to fill two gaps in the market. The first concerns owners’ inability to draw liquidity from the local banking system, using their properties, and the second regards the absence of a realty promotion platform exclusively for investors looking for attractive purchase prices, combined with rental yields.

Aiming at the holiday home sector, newly launched Flyway is the latest brainchild of Beat’s Nikos Drandakis, a platform that introduces the co-ownership model to the holiday home market.

“I was inspired by the idea through a personal reflection, as I wanted the experience of a luxury holiday home, but given that I wouldn’t be using it for more than three or four weeks a year, I couldn’t come to terms with the idea that I would have to pay 1-2 million euros for the purchase of such a property,” says Drandakis.

