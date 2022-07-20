Debtor list publication is postponed, again

A last-minute U-turn saw the Finance and Labor ministries putting off the publication of a list of major tax and social security debtors by a year.

This means that thousands of debtors will be spared having their names made public, while at the same time they will also have the opportunity to enter one of the settlement arrangements offered by the ministries.

The decision states that: “Exceptionally, for the calendar years 2020, 2021, 2022 and 2023, the statements that have been made public are being updated until June 30, 2023.”

In end-May the Ministry of Labor had issued a circular in which it called on debtors with debts of more than 150,000 to settle their arrears by June 21 in order to avoid the publication of their details. While the relevant list should have already been posted on the website of the Independent Authority for Public Revenue, it was decided for the third consecutive year to cancel it.

In previous years, specifically in 2020 and 2021, the list was not issued due to the problems faced by businesses, professionals and households as a result of the health crisis.